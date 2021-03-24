Former Washington state auditor faces prison over tax fraud

Former Washington State Auditor Troy Kelley was sentenced to 366 days in prison, followed by a year of supervised release.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A former Washington state auditor has exhausted his appeals and now faces a 366-day federal prison sentence after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition for review of his case.

Monday’s denial represented the last avenue of appeal for Troy Kelley, who has been fighting his 2017 conviction for possession of stolen property, tax fraud and making false statements.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kelley was sentenced to 366 days in prison, followed by a year of supervised release.

Kelley was accused of keeping millions in real estate fees that should have been refunded to escrow company customers. The alleged crimes happened before he was elected auditor in 2012.

Kelley served as Washington state auditor from 2013-2017.