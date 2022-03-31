Former Washington healthcare CEO pleads guilty to guiding illegal Grand Canyon hike

Joseph Don Mount was ordered to two years of supervised probation and is banned from all national parks, monuments, and federal lands within Arizona.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A former Washington healthcare CEO pleaded guilty for violating the group size limitation of a rim-to-rim hike within the Grand Canyon National Park, according to the National Park Service.

Joseph Don Mount was ordered to two years of supervised probation and is banned from all national parks, monuments, and federal lands within Arizona, according to the park service.

In October of 2020, the park service investigated an allegation that Mount organized a 139-person hiking group through the inner canyon without a permit. Prior to the trip, Mount was told his group required a permit, according to the park service.

The group limit for such hikes is limited to 30. During the pandemic, group sizes were limited to 11.

Since 2014, any group of 12-30 participants, or any nonprofit group participating in a rim-to-rim hike or extended hikes in the inner canyon must obtain a Special Use Permit. Grand Canyon National Park implemented the regulation due to increased day use on inner canyon trails.

The NPS previously told KING 5 that large groups impact the wilderness character for other hikers and can harm the natural environment.

“When you have folks who are walking four, five or six people across, they often go outside the bounds of the trail,” Kait Thomas, Public Affairs specialist at Grand Canyon National Park, previously said. “They start stomping on the soils, the vegetation, causing some damage there.”

Mount, who was working as chief operations officer for Steck Medical Group in Chehalis at the time, was warned by rangers before the trip, according to the park service. Mount was no longer employed at Steck prior to news of the charges on May 4, 2021, a board member for the company previously said.

According to the park service, Mount charged $95 per person for the trip, and investigators learned of the plan after a tipster submitted screenshots from the organizing Facebook group, including a post from Mount, writing “112 COMMITTED HIKERS COMING FROM 12 DIFFERENT STATES!!!!”

A criminal complaint showed Mount denied planning any such hike to a park official before the trip and alleged participants were coached to avoid speaking with uniformed rangers or admitting their involvement with a larger group.

The same complaint claimed Mount later posted about the discussion with the official, writing a “park official telling me I can’t hike the R2R with more than 11 people isn’t going to prevent me from doing one of the greatest hikes on the planet.”