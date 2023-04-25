Former University Place coach charged with multiple counts of child rape, molestation

Michael Joseph Basse was arrested on April 21.

TACOMA, Wash. — A former youth coach and University Place School District employee has been charged with multiple counts of child rape and molestation.

Michael Joseph Basse, 59, was arrested on April 21 and appeared in Pierce County Superior Court on Monday. Basse faces eight counts of child rape and five counts of child molestation.

In addition to being a youth baseball coach and martial arts instructor, Basse was an employee of the University Place School District from 2007 until he was terminated in 2016.

According to probable cause documents, a victim first came forward to the University Place Police Department in October 2022. The victim said his first sexual encounter with Basse was in a parking lot outside the University of Puget Sound. Basse offered and then performed oral sex on the victim.

Multiple victims also reported being assaulted by Basse at Tenchikan Dojo in Tacoma.

Numerous other victims came forward in the coming months according to police, including the brother of the initial victim.

Tacoma law firm Cochran Douglas has been retained as victims' advocates in this case, and is looking into the facts of the cases. Attorney Loren Cochran said prosecutors told the judge that more victims were being interviewed by detectives and more criminal charges against Basse are expected to be filed.

Judge Ronald Culpepper ordered Basse be held in custody with a $250,000 bail.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. Additional resources are available on the Washington State Department of Health's website.