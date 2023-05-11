Former Sumner High School coach pleads not guilty to charges he sexually abused players

Jacob Jackson, 35, is facing 10 charges including third-degree child rape and molestation.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Former Sumner High School basketball coach Jacob Jackson pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he sexually abused multiple underage players he coached over a four-year period.

Jackson, 35, is facing 10 charges including third-degree child rape and molestation, first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor, and five counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

As of Thursday afternoon, Jackson was in custody. His bail was set at $25,000. If he posts bail, Jackson will be on electronic home monitoring.

According to court documents, the Sumner Police Department first opened its investigation following a report made on Aug. 31, 2022, with subsequent reports following.

The documents said three players coached by Jackson were talking about the messages they received from Jackson in June or July of 2022 and decided to tell their parents about what was happening.

In the first report on Aug. 31, 2022, the mother of one of the players said inappropriate conversations between her son and Jackson were brought to her attention. She contacted the police after her son admitted to the conversations, the documents said. A couple of hours later, the father of another player reported his son admitted that Jackson had asked him about his penis size, with other reports following.

According to the documents, between around September 2019 and August 2022 Jackson messaged multiple players he coached asking them for “progress pics,” shirtless photos, and asked them about their penis sizes.

The teens said Jackson would send them nude photos of himself over Snapchat and would ask them for nude pictures and videos.

Two teens reported to police that Jackson also sexually abused them on multiple occasions at his home.

Jackson's attorney wouldn't comment Thursday on the allegations.