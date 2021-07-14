Former Seahawk Richard Sherman arrested for burglary domestic violence

Richard Sherman, who played seven seasons with the Seahawks, was booked into the King County Jail on Wednesday morning.

SEATTLE — Former Seahawk Richard Sherman has been arrested for investigation of burglary domestic violence.

Sherman was booked into the King County Jail in Seattle on Wednesday at 6:08 a.m., according to jail logs.

Online records say bail was denied, though it was unlikely Sherman would have had a court appearance yet.

Sherman played seven seasons with the Seahawks from 2011-2017. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco.

The NFL Players Association released a statement saying it was aware of an arrest involved one of its players.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the association said. "We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."