Flight from Sea-Tac Airport returns after passenger becomes 'physically aggressive'

A man who was described as 'extremely belligerent' was subdued by an Alaska Airlines flight crew.

SEATAC, Wash. — An Alaska Airlines flight from Sea-Tac Airport to Chicago returned to Sea-Tac after a passenger became aggressive and had to be subdued by the flight crew Saturday night.

Alaska Airlines Flight 422 returned safely to Sea-Tac where the passenger was taken into custody by police.

The plane departed at 11:10 p.m. Shortly after, a man became "extremely belligerent and physically aggressive during the ascent," according to Alaska Airlines.

A video recorded by a passenger who wished to remain anonymous shows the man walking down the aisle yelling that he would "kill everybody" on the plane before yelling "die in the name of Jesus" as he's subdued.

The passenger was subdued by the flight crew, two passengers, and an officer.