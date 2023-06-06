Attempted break-in at Tacoma power vault leads to 5 arrests

The suspects are scheduled to appear in the Pierce County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Five suspects are in custody after attempting to gain access to a City of Tacoma power vault on Monday night, the Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of five people who were seen on video trying to break into a power vault in the 4500 block of South Tyler Street.

Probable cause documents indicate the vault provides power to a tower that is believed to provide communications for South Sound 911, but Tacoma PD said there were no disruptions to 911 service from the incident.

Five adults were arrested near the tower, one of whom had a gun on them. Drugs and paraphernalia were also found on the suspects, according to prosecutors.

Police found a battery-operated Dewalt grinder near the power vault. Fresh cut marks that appeared to be from the grinder were seen on one of the welds that secures the lid to the box's frame.

Karly Kristine Johnson, 30, Megan Nicole Mistretta, 39, Richard Dewey Evalds, 59, Dana Andrew Woosley, 46, and Michael Thomas Vaughn, 39, are all charged with burglary in the second-degree and malicious mischief in the third degree. Vaughn was transported to the hospital and not initially booked, according to the court documents.

The five suspects are scheduled to appear in a Pierce County courthouse court on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.