Five convenience stores in western Washington hit by armed robberies overnight

Authorities are investigating whether all of the incidents are connected.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — For the second time in less than a week, a string of overnight robberies has hit western Washington.

Between the hours of 1-4 a.m. Friday, four different convenience stores were robbed, all of which had a similar vehicle involved.

First was a 7-Eleven at 817 N Meridian in Edgewood at 1:08 a.m., where suspects came in wearing masks and demanding money from the register.

Next was a Valley Market at 11015 Valley Avenue E in Puyallup, just about 20 minutes after the Edgewood robbery. Suspects in this incident broke the front-door window and stole items from inside before fleeing in a vehicle.

Around 2 a.m., another 7-Eleven location at 34727 Pacific Highway S in Federal Way was hit. About 20 minutes after that, an AM/PM at 3910 S 320th Street in Federal Way was robbed.

At roughly 3:40 a.m., a Chevron station at 27201 216th Avenue SE in Maple Valley was robbed.

This comes just two days after a string of overnight 7-Eleven robberies in south King County.

It is not confirmed that all the incidents are related as of yet, but a similar vehicle description of a light blue vehicle looking like a Hyundai Elantra was reported at all five robberies.