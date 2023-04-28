Five Bigfoot Java locations hit in string of overnight attempted robberies

No injuries were reported at any of the locations.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Five Bigfoot Java locations in western Washington were targeted in attempted robberies overnight.

Around 10:35 p.m. Thursday night, a Tacoma location at 1402 E 72nd Street was hit, a barista confirmed to KING 5.

Just 10 minutes later, a location at 801 South Hill Park Drive in Puyallup was targeted. A barista told KING 5 a woman implied she had a firearm and demanded money, but left after being told no.

Shortly after, there was an attempted robbery at another location in Puyallup at 1002 B Meridian Ave E around 11 p.m. A barista there gave a similar story to KING 5, that a woman implied she had a gun and demanded money, but left with a man after being told no.

Around midnight, a location at 2411 136th Ave Ct E in Sumner was targeted by a woman who implied she had a gun.

Then at around 12:50 a.m., a location in SeaTac at 20635 Military Rd S was targeted by a female with an implied, but not shown gun. The King County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a vehicle with three occupants pulled up to the window, said they had a gun, and demanded money. Cash was taken from the register and the suspects fled in the vehicle before deputies could arrive.

KCSO did say a similar incident was under investigation in Sumner, but would not confirm if the incidents are connected at this time.