Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Tacoma shooting

Parris Donzell Miller allegedly attempted to fire a "warning shot" in the victim's direction after an argument on Sept. 15.

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: This video playing above was aired on Sept. 16.

A man was charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Tacoma on Sept. 15.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Parris Donzell Miller attempted to fire a "warning shot" in the victim's direction after an argument, and "didn't mean to hit him."

The Tacoma Police Department was called to the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue for a shooting just before 10:30 a.m. Police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

According to a witness, the victim confronted Miller in his car after he thought Miller was giving him "dirty looks." After the confrontation, the victim and witness drove to their place of employment and said Miller followed them.

When they all got out of their cars, the victim confronted Miller again and allegedly cussed at him and called him names. About 10 seconds after that, Miller shot at the victim, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Miller explained that he wanted the victim to "think about it, like a lesson moment." Miller admitted that his handgun was in his console, along with his AR rifle. He also said there was fentanyl and cocaine in his car.

Miller had a previous charge of second-degree murder in 2000, so he was not permitted to own a gun.

Miller is being held on $3 million bail.

Homicides have increased in Tacoma this year, compared to previous years. Officials said Tacoma averages 18 homicides a year, but there were already at least 24 homicides in Tacoma this year by early July. That figure was more than a 118% increase compared to the same time in 2021.