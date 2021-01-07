Dispute over fireworks prompted deadly Alki Beach shooting, police say

A 19-year-old Des Moines man is accused of fatally shooting one man and injuring three others after a dispute over fireworks.

SEATTLE — Witnesses told police that a dispute over fireworks led to a deadly shooting at Alki Beach in Seattle on Monday.

The suspect, a 19-year-old Des Moines man, is accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old man multiple times and injuring three other people.

Seattle Police Department officers responded just before midnight after multiple 911 calls reported shots fired near the waterfront park.

One of the shooting victims told police that he saw the suspect shoot the man who died in the face during the dispute, according to probable cause documents. When the victim turned to run, the suspect allegedly shot him in the leg.

Witnesses reported the shooting suspect leaving the scene holding someone who appeared to have been shot, according to probable cause documents.

About 15 minutes later, police say a man matching the suspect description arrived at Harborview Medical Center driving a BMW with two males and two females in it.

When Seattle police arrived at the hospital, they found two semi-automatic handguns inside the car.