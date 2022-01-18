Fire that caused up to $7 million in Olympia was arson, investigators say

The fire in December damaged or destroyed several buildings, including an apartment complex under construction.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The fire that damaged or destroyed several buildings in downtown Olympia during the morning hours of Dec. 15 was caused by arson, according to investigators.

Damage is estimated between $5 million to $7 million.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Police and firefighters were sent to a commercial structure fire at the intersection of Olympia Avenue North and Capital Way North just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 15. There they found the Market Flats apartment complex on fire. Four of the fire stories of the building, which was under construction, collapsed.

Several nearby buildings were either heavily damaged or destroyed, according to police.