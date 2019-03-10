FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police are investigating after they say what was supposed to be a fight between several people led to a shooting.

Police responded to the 1900 block of S.W. 320th Street at about 12:30 p.m. and found a 14-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to her legs. She was taken to Seattle hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe several people were in the area for a fight when one person pulled out a gun and fired two rounds, hitting the girl, who was there to watch.

Police said all of the people involved knew each other and this was not a random incident.

No one is in custody at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate and said they expect to identify all those involved "very soon."