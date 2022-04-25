Thieves smash through front of Fife locksmith shop

Thieves smashed through the front of a locksmith shop in Fife early Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

FIFE, Wash. — Police are investigating after thieves smashed through the front of a locksmith shop in Fife early Monday morning.

The incident happened at Puget Sound Locksmith, located on the 1500 clock of 54th Ave E in Fife, before 1:30 a.m. Police said thieves may have used the back of a pickup truck to smash through the front of the store to get inside.

Puget Sound Locksmith employee Bruce Dominowski told KING 5 crews this was the third break-in at the store in the past year. The previous two break-ins happened last summer and again in the fall.

Dominowski said thieves attempted to get into the safe inside the store but were unsuccessful during all three break-ins.

“Well I thought there might be like one of the windows broken out and smash-and-grab like its happened before down here. I didn’t expect to see this,” said Dominowski, gesturing to the front of the building.

#BREAKING Thieves drive the back of a pick up truck into the front of Puget Sound Locksmith in Fife. This is the third break in within the last year. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/s62FpFLNhv — Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) April 25, 2022

Dominowski said a couple of items were taken but added that “there really isn’t much [inside] as far as equipment and stuff here anymore. We took a lot of the higher-priced equipment out after our last break-in.”

No suspect description is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.