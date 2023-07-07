Female shot outside Edgewood home with more than 10 people inside

The suspect fled the scene in the 8800 block of 28th Street Court East.

EDGEWOOD, Wash. — An adult female was shot outside an Edgewood home Friday afternoon while more than 10 people were inside.

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies working for the City of Edgewood responded to a shooting call in the 8800 block of 28th Street Court East at 1:17 p.m. When deputies arrived they found the female of unknown age with a gunshot wound at the steps of a home.

Deputies provided first aid before the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Pierce County Sheriff's Sgt. Darren Moss, the woman was able to talk with investigators about the shooting.

The suspect fled before deputies arrived.

Though it's unclear what led up to the shooting, the victim and suspect likely knew each other, according to Moss.

While investigating the scene, deputies learned more than 10 people were inside at the time of the shooting. All of them were interviewed as part of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.