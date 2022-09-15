Suspected thief shot after confrontation with owner of stolen car in Federal Way

The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A suspected car thief was shot after a confrontation with the owner of the stolen vehicle Federal Way on Thursday night.

Officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle that was found by the owner in the parking lot of Crossings Shopping Center at 34700 Enchanted Pwy S. The owner of the vehicle confronted the suspect and shots were fired, according to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD).

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was shot. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The owner of the car is being interviewed by FWPD detectives and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.

