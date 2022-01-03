Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Federal Way

A 58-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Federal Way. Police are searching for the driver.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 58-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Federal Way early Tuesday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the 900 block of S 348th St just after midnight Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 58-year-old man with “significant injuries” who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived, but medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crashed into a nearby building. Police said the vehicle was abandoned, and the driver was not in the area.

The Federal Way Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 253-835-2121.