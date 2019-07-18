SEATTLE — A man who police said confessed to killing a Tenino mother a decade ago was arrested for a federal firearms charge but that was dismissed Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms took the man into custody after Thurston County detectives thought they found a short barrel rifle at his home. He didn't have the required federal license for the rifle.

A day later, an ATF weapons technician determined the firearm was actually a pistol, and didn't require a license so the charge was dismissed.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said the man called 911 on July 9 to confess to killing Nancy Moyer, who went missing in 2009, but he then recanted. The prosecutor's office has declined to file charges while the investigation continues.

The sheriff's spokesperson called the decision to dismiss the charge a "blow," but noted that they are still "full steam ahead" in their investigation of Moyer's case.

Thurston County Prosecutor Jon Tunheim said despite the man's confession they need physical evidence tying him to the crime.

Moyer, a 36-year-old mother of two, disappeared from her Tenino home in March 2009. Her disappearance was ruled foul play.