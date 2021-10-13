FBI assists investigation into attack on Federal Way Sikh community center

New evidence gives Federal Way's Sikh community hope that authorities are one step closer to learning who attacked the Khalsa Gurmat Center.

Dr. Jasmit Singh and the Sikh community are still reeling from the attack on Federal Way's Khalsa Gurmat Center in September.

“As someone who holds the center dear to their heart, because it was put together by children and parents over the last few years, it was really, really disheartening,” Singh said.

Surveillance video showed someone breaking in and ransacking the building. Singh said the harm done was more than financial and recovery goes deeper than replacing a few stolen items.

“The things that they damaged may not have been as expensive, but were extremely precious from a religious aspect,” Singh said. “It was almost like an altar for a church that they broke down.”

Singh said the attack has taken away the feeling of safety the community held for the center, and is concerned that this could go deeper than a simple break-in.

“They completely smashed the panels for the fire suppressant system, so you look at that and say burglary doesn’t seem to be the main motivation,” Singh said.

Now, thanks to the FBI, authorities may be closer to finding out who did this. The FBI sent Federal Way Police a photo taken from surveillance video that provides a clearer look at the suspect’s face and clothes.

Though the Federal Way Police Department and the FBI say they haven’t found overt evidence that supports this particular crime was motivated by bias, the images sent by the FBI will be distributed throughout the region to help ID the suspect.

The Sikh Coalition appreciates the news and said it’s important that incidents like this don’t get swept under the rug, because if no one is held responsible, it can send an unspoken message that this is acceptable, and could continue.

“It’s going to take a village to piece this together,” said Amrith Kaur Aakre, legal director for the Sikh Coalition. “Often, with groups that often have to deal with it, don’t get the acknowledgment that leads to justice, whatever justice means to that group of people. And until somebody is identified, there’s really no justice.”

While the community waits for that justice, Dr. Singh has a message to the center’s attacker.