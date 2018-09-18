Remains found near Tacoma have been identified as missing Olympia woman Ginger Gover.

The 41-year-old woman had been missing since late July. Law enforcement broke the news to her father, Wayne Phillips, on Tuesday.

"At least we know where she is now and she is not just missing," said Phillips.

The transition from missing to a murder investigation made for an emotional day at the Olympia home Ginger shared with her father. Phillips is now focused on justice for his daughter.

"Just seems like a such a shame. She had everything to look forward to."

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that her cause of death has not been determined, but detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

Gover called a friend in Eatonville on July 29 to say she was coming over but had to stop to fix a flat tire. Another friend told detectives he met her at a gas station to help change the tire and that he last saw her driving toward Eatonville.

Authorities say her car was found abandoned and stripped in Puyallup Aug. 6.

On Sept. 13, workers discovered Gover's remains at a construction site in South Hill.

