Seattle fatal shooting under investigation in South Park neighborhood

No suspect or victim information was released.

SEATTLE — A fatal shooting is under investigation in Seattle's South Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

In a blotter post, SPD says it responded around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Cloverdale Street to find an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene according to SPD, but the man was declared dead.

The circumstances of what led up to the shooting are still under investigation, and police did not release any additional information about the victim or potential suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206)233-5000.