Crime

2 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Everett home

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue.
Credit: KING
Two people died and one was injured in a shooting in Everett on June 20, 2022.

EVERETT, Wash. — Two people were killed and one person was injured by a shooting in Everett Monday, police at the scene confirmed.

Everett police responded to a home in the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Monday after reports of two people shot. 

Upon arrival, officers found two men dead and a third injured in the doorway of the residence. All three suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

The injured person was transported to the hospital. Police still are gathering suspect information.

Given that all the individuals were shot inside the home, police do not believe it was a random attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

