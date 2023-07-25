2 in custody, 1 at large in connection to fatal shooting at Des Moines Safeway parking lot

The victim was sitting in a parked car in the grocery store parking lot when two suspects approached him and started shooting at the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Wash. — Two people are in custody in connection to a fatal shooting in a Des Moines Safeway parking lot on Monday evening.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, one male is still at large as of Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was sitting in a parked car with another person in the grocery store parking lot when two suspects approached the vehicle and started shooting. The victim was shot several times and died at the scene, according to police.

Both suspects got into a stolen vehicle as a driver waited for them and fled the scene.

According to police, the other victim in the car was not injured.

On Tuesday, Tukwila Police found the stolen car used in the shooting and tried to stop it. The vehicle fled and police pursued it before the driver crashed. Officers were able to take one male and one female into custody.

The Guardian One helicopter crew and K-9 units are currently searching for the person who is still at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.