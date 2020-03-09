Suspect in Marysville crash that killed 97-year-old had 2 prior DUI convictions

Saturday's crash killed a 97-year-old woman in her home and critically injured a bicyclist. Police believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Documents obtained by KING 5 News reveal the suspect in a fatal crash in Marysville early Saturday morning had two prior DUI convictions.

Police said 42-year-old Darwin Caldwell was behind the wheel, suspected of driving while impaired when he allegedly hit a bicyclist before crashing into an apartment on 55th Avenue. The crash killed a 97-year-old woman sleeping inside.

The bicyclist lost both of his legs and has extensive internal injuries. If he does survive, he could have permanent brain damage, officials said.

A third case against Caldwell was pending in Snohomish County and was apparently held up by a backlog at the State Patrol crime lab.

According to police, Caldwell has at least 50 prior convictions dating back to 1995.

Those arrests included everything from drug possession and assault to eluding the police, reckless driving and DUI. They span from Seattle, Everett and Lynnwood to as far south as Lewis County and as far east as Grant County.

Caldwell was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash and authorities suspected he may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Two prior convictions for DUI came in 2003 and 2018, according to court records.

Sources tell KING 5 that Caldwell had been arrested for suspicion of another DUI last September, but a backlog at the State Patrol crime lab delayed his blood test until a year later.

Charges are expected to be filed in that case shortly.

Caldwell had recently gotten out of prison after serving several years for federal drug and weapons charges and was on probation at the time of the crash.

Prosecutors have until Sept. 18 to formally charge Caldwell.