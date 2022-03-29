Fatal hit-and-run in Skagit County under investigation, SR9 blocked

A hit-and-run in the Big Lake area left one pedestrian dead Tuesday night.

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead following a hit-and-run along State Route 9 near Mount Vernon Tuesday night.

The road was fully blocked at milepost 47 as of 9 p.m. as Washington State Patrol investigates. There is no detour in place.

A vehicle hit a pedestrian in the Big Lake area, according to state troopers.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.