Fatal hit-and-run in Skagit County under investigation, SR9 blocked

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead following a hit-and-run along State Route 9 near Mount Vernon Tuesday night.
The road was fully blocked at milepost 47 as of 9 p.m. as Washington State Patrol investigates. There is no detour in place.
A vehicle hit a pedestrian in the Big Lake area, according to state troopers.
There is no description of the suspect vehicle.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
