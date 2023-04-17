Local family weighs in on arrest of former Motocross sponsor who faces child sex abuse charges

One Enumclaw mother said her 17-year-old son Brayden Mayberry was formerly sponsored in motocross by the suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — A 32-year-old sponsor of young motocross athletes, Bryant "BJ" McCullough, remains in a federal detention center. The Tacoma man faces federal and state charges for child sex abuse, including child pornography and one count of molestation.

One Enumclaw mother said her 17-year-old son Brayden Mayberry was formerly sponsored in motocross by the suspect and his company, Starwalker Enterprises LLC.

Mayberry first met McCullough in 2020.

“I was approached by a couple friends at the dirt bike track that this guy was taking photography, or taking pictures, and that he had some of me," said Mayberry.

As a teenager working to make it big in the motocross world, he said free photos are hard to pass up.

"Motocross is a very expensive sport," said his mother, Melissa Compton. "[McCullough] just kind of came in. No one really knew where he came from.”

Mayberry added, "And then we started talking, and shortly after that we started snapping on Snapchat.”

Mayberry said McCullough never tried anything inappropriate with him but did cover some of his motocross expenses.

Mayberry and his mom became suspicious of McCullough's intentions, according to Compton, a few years later. Compton said she saw the man using inappropriate language in a social media post, which she considered a "red flag."

That is why this past February, Mayberry left the team led by McCullough.

"And then all of a sudden these kids started coming out to me, like, ‘Hey, this happened,'" said Mayberry.

Court documents reveal that the victims told authorities McCullough tried to bribe them with preferential treatment, flashy sports gear, or other things to obtain nude photos and videos.

Those court documents state that one victim told investigators that he sent over 50 sexually explicit images and videos to McCullough at his request.

KING 5 reached out to McCullough's attorney, Bryan Hershman.

Hershman said, "There’s evidence of it. There’s also evidence that he didn’t do this."

Hershman said he has to focus on speaking with expert witnesses so that he can more thoroughly understand the case against McCullough.

"There’ve been too many people who’ve been wrongfully charged and wrongfully convicted in this system, and that's what I have to stay focused on," said Hershman.

A spokesperson with the FBI in Seattle, however, told KING 5 that they believe there could be other victims— something Mayberry's mom echoed.

"I can’t imagine that this started here," Compton said.

While Compton may have been the first to report McCullough to authorities, the info first came from Mayberry. His mother said he did the right thing by telling an adult.

"I want those voiceless kids to be able to be heard, and I want them to be able to feel good about themselves," said Mayberry. "I’m open. My Instagram is open. Anybody who needs to talk, can message me."