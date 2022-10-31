Family vehicle stolen from Seattle Children's hospital as child recovered from surgery

On Saturday morning, the day after a 1-year-old's surgery, a family realized someone stole their car from the hospital parking garage.

SEATTLE — When Cali Fager’s 1-year-old baby was in surgery inside Seattle Children’s hospital she wasn’t thinking about anything else.

“Not a lot of kids are able to qualify for this surgery - they have to be pretty confident that it’s going to work and thank God for our neurology team and our surgeon,” Fager said. “It’s the hardest thing I have ever gone through in my life."

Fager’s son, William Fager is recovering after a procedure to treat his epilepsy.

"His swelling has gone down, he’s already up wanting to dance and play and he’s doing really good,” Cali Fager said.

While they relish in the good news, the challenges just keep coming for the family from eastern Washington.

On Saturday morning, the day after the surgery, they realized someone stole their family car from the hospital parking garage.

They never imagined it was at risk.

“I’d gotten him Halloween stuff because he has to spend Halloween in a hospital - all that was in there - we just have so much stuff (in the car),” Fager said. “I did not ever think that someone would be that lowlife to steal a car from Seattle Children’s."

Seattle police confirmed their officers responded to the hospital – they have surveillance video and are working the case.

The family who drove five hours from Ford, Washington is now stranded without a way to get back home while their 1-year-old is in as delicate a state as ever – recovering from brain surgery.

“It’s very crappy that someone would go to a children’s hospital of all places and steal a car,” Fager said.

The family who put their child’s life in a surgeon’s hands is now turning for the community to help – raising money and calling for prayers through a GoFundMe.

And though the weeks ahead will be challenging, their baby is out of surgery and recovering – something that for this family makes everything else bearable.