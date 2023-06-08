Family of teen killed in 2021 Thanksgiving eve shooting offering $5,000 reward for information

Jashawna Hollingsworth, 17, was shot and killed in a Southcenter parking lot on Nov. 24, 2021. Her boyfriend was also shot but survived.

TUKWILA, Wash. — Jashawna Hollingsworth's family is offering a $5,000 reward for new information related to her killing.

On November 24, 2021 -- the day before Thanksgiving -- Hollingsworth, 17 was spending a day at the Southcenter Mall with her boyfriend and his family when she and her boyfriend were shot. Hollingsworth died from her injuries.

Josiah Burnley, then a college freshman, was home for the holiday. Burnley survived.

Hollingsworth and Burnley were in a parking lot at the corner of Baker Boulevard and Andover Park West when the shooting occurred. After the shooting, the couple was rushed to the hospital.

"They were both in Harborview. She was on one floor, he was on the other floor. And then he had to tell his girlfriend goodbye," Burnley's mother, Jeanine Burnley, said in an interview in February.

Hollingsworth's mother previously told KING 5 that she wants justice for her daughter.

Hollingsworth was a senior at Rainier Beach High School and was taking classes to become a nurse.

"Everything is kind of left up in the air and emotionally - from the top of the family to the bottom of the family - not having any answers, no whys, no whos," said family member Larsell Hollingsworth in a November 2022 interview. "It leaves us fresh, everything feels fresh like it happened yesterday. We don't have any answers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tukwila Detective Akimoto at (206) 492-9007, e-mail r.akimoto@tukwilawa.gov or send a private message on social media. Reference case #210006112.