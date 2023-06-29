'Loved us kids like absolute crazy': Family seeking justice for mother killed in Everett hit-and-run

Rachell Everitt, 41, was killed on Evergreen Way in Everett. Three cars have been towed and taken in as evidence, but no arrests have been made.

EVERETT, Wash. — A family is pleading for answers, more than a week after Rachell Everitt was killed in a hit-and-run on Evergreen Way in Everett.

The Everett Police Department said multiple cars hit her, but no arrests have been made.

Police said three cars have been towed and taken in as evidence. Police said they know who the drivers are, and the investigation continues.

“My mom, she was a goofball. I think that’s where me and my siblings get our sense of humor from her,” Dawson Wargin, Rachell’s son said.

Last Wednesday, he got a call from officials no son ever wants.

“They asked me if I was sitting down or driving and I just immediately knew, like, I knew something and I had a gut feeling,” Wargin said.

The 41-year-old mother of three was hit and killed on Evergreen Way just after 4:30 a.m. on June 21. Witnesses told police at least six cars hit her and none of them stopped.

“She was just a really great mother that loved us kids like absolute crazy,” said Wargin.

Dawson said his mom struggled with substance abuse. He reconnected with her two years ago as she was beginning to recover.

“The progress she made in the past few years was nothing short of miraculous and we built an incredible relationship,” Wargin said.

That relationship was cut short by those responsible who are still on the run.

“It would give closure to the situation. It would be like filling in the missing pieces to the story,” Wargin said.

What is helping Wargin cope is his faith, “I have found so much peace and joy in knowing that my mom is truly in a better place and a place where there's no pain, and she is surrounded by joy.”

Wargin said some good is coming out of his mother’s tragedy.

“It's just the legacy of my mother being passed on all the good stuff about her, we're going to be able to see in the coming years and one of those is going to be the recovery of a very, very special person to her and a family that's coming closer and closer together,” Wargin said.

Everett Police said witness videos and tips helped lead them to those three vehicles and are asking the public with information to come forward.

Everitt’s family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and for a family member to seek substance abuse treatment.