Family remembers Renton teen who was shot and killed over the weekend

RENTON, Wash. — A family is sharing their memories about a 17-year-old who was killed in Renton over the weekend.

The family of 17-year-old Gerzon Garcia received devastating news after he was shot on Saturday. It's why his aunt Bernice Garcia flew in from out of state.

"We sometimes don't see it coming, but our children can be in potential danger,” Bernice Garcia said.

Garcia's family is struggling to understand what happened to him early Saturday morning. That is when police responded to a report of a shooting on Northeast Fourth Street in Renton and found Garcia had been shot and killed.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating the homicide.

"We don't know who did it, but we are not angry. We, as Christians, believe we should pray for our enemy,” said Bernice.

The loss of such a young life is the kind of tragedy that has some elected leaders speaking out the way Mayor Victoria Woodards did during Tacoma's State of the City speech.

"Tragically, we have already lost six lives to homicide this year, three of which happened in the first three weeks and heartbreakingly involved gun violence among our youths,” said Woodards in March.

Nationally, the government's Juvenile Justice data shows youth homicides increased 30% from 2019 to 2020. In 2020, there were an estimated 1,780 youth victims of homicide, and a firearm was involved in two-thirds of those cases, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“This has brought the whole family together in more prayer,” said Bernice.

Back in Renton, a family is forced to make difficult decisions. Both of Gerzon Garcia's parents work, but only make enough to pay the family's bills. Financial hardships are why they are raising funds online for a funeral.

"We didn't have any savings, and it was something so unexpected,” said Bernice. “We never saw it coming.”

Gerzon Garcia is survived by his parents, four siblings, and extended family.