'She is fighting for her life': Family pleads for answers after daughter shot multiple times in Tukwila

Cristel Clay's family is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest for who shot her daughter in the head. The 25-year-old is in critical condition.

TUKWILA, Wash. — A family is pushing for answers after their daughter was shot in Tukwila nearly three weeks ago and remains in critical condition.

Cristel Clay’s family put up $2,000 reward signs Friday for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for shooting her in the head multiple times.

“It's not right for any parent to go through this. I can't sleep,” said Cristel’s father Ronald Clay.

Clay said his daughter was on the way to his home in Tukwila walking from a bus stop after a Mariners game when she was shot just a few houses away.

Tukwila Police said it received multiple 911 calls around 11 p.m. on April 22. When officers arrived at 3200 South 136th Street they found Cristel in the road, performed CPR and took her to the hospital.

The 25-year-old remains in critical condition.

“She is fighting for her life and we have to look at that every day,” Ronald said.

Police said the shooting wasn’t random, and at this time, no arrest or word on a suspect.

Cristel’s family pleaded for someone to come forward.

“Somebody had to see something. Somebody had to know what's going on in this neighborhood,” said Clay.

Cristel’s family describes her as a loving sister, aunt and daughter and can’t imagine who would want to hurt her.

“I was devastated, I was broken, that's a piece of me in that hospital bed,” said Derhonda Clay, Cristel’s sister.

“This should not have happened to her, she's not that kind of a person. She would give you the shirt off your back,” said Kimberly Freeman, Cristel’s aunt.

Cristel’s family is growing frustrated going weeks without answers and is taking it into their own hands.

“For somebody to do that to someone’s child and think they’re going to get away with it. They’re not going to get away with it. I feel this person is still in the community so I believe we have to work together as a community,” Clay said.