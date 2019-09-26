DES MOINES, Wash. — The family of a teen fatally shot in 2017 in Des Moines during a sting operation is suing King County and four deputies.

Mi'Chance Dunlap-Gittens died after he was shot by deputies during an undercover operation near an apartment complex in January 2017. Investigators were trying to make contact with Gittens’s friend, who they considered a person of interest in a Sammamish homicide.

In the lawsuit, the family calls the shooting "preventable." It began, according to the lawsuit, when deputies learned Dunlap-Gittens' friend was trying to sell alcohol. Pretending to be someone interested in buying the alcohol, deputies set up a meeting in Des Moines, according to the lawsuit. When Dunlap-Gittens and his friend arrived, the deputies "burst" out of a van and shot at the two, according to the lawsuit.

Neither were involved in the eastside homicide.

Hours after the shooting, a teen said he thought Dunlap-Gittens fired first, who then returned fire. However, the teen later backed off those statements, saying he did not see a gun in Dunlap-Gittens' hands.

According to the family, Dunlap-Gittens' arms were holding several bottles of alcohol, defying the claim that he was holding a gun.

The family says the sting operation was "recklessly designed and supervised."

King County deputies Sgt. Todd Miller, Det. Joseph Eshom, Det. Reed Jones and Det. Mike Garske are named as defendants.