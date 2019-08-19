The daughters and estate of slain Tacoma Officer Reginal Gutierrez are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Tacoma.

The lawsuit alleges that two weeks before Officer Gutierrez was killed by 38-year-old Bruce Johnson, police stopped Johnson but did not arrest him. He had an active warrant for his arrest, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges police took Johnson's shotgun during the stop, but returned it to him. It was the same shotgun he used to kill Officer Gutierrez, according to the lawsuit.

There was an Officer Safety Notice regarding Bruce Johnson, according to the lawsuit. However, Officer Gutierrez was not aware of the danger, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit follows a tort claim that was quickly rejected by the city.

Attorney Loren Cochran previously said Tacoma police were called to the Tacoma Mall on November 15, 2016 after Johnson was seen walking through the mall impersonating an officer. He was wearing a cap with the word "Sheriff" on it, had handcuffs on his belt, and a rifle case over his shoulder. Cochran says Tacoma police confronted Johnson in the parking lot and found a unloaded shotgun in that case.

Johnson reportedly told officers he took his shotgun into the mall because he was headed to the gun range and didn't want to leave it in the car.

Cochran says if officers had run a background check on Johnson they would have found a warrant for his arrest. Instead, officers filed an incident report.

When asked why he was attempting to look like an officer, he reportedly said that he "liked police and wanted essentially to fit in."

Because Washington is an open-carry state, they gave him back his gun and sent him on his way. It was the same gun he used to kill Officer Gutierrez.

Tacoma police declined to comment due to the ongoing litigation.

Officer Gutierrez was killed with a shotgun while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Hours later, a sniper killed 38-year-old Bruce Johnson after a shootout and standoff.