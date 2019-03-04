KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Sheriff's detectives are sharing a surveillance video in hopes that it will help solve a rape case more than three months old.

In the video, the face of the victim has been blurred. She is standing next to a man who detectives said is a person of interest in a rape investigation.

According to the King County Sheriff's office, the woman was raped after getting into a car with a man posing as a rideshare driver.

"The victim in this case, she was out that night in Ballard at a bar," said Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a KCSO spokesperson.The bar is near NW 51st Street and Ballard Avenue.

"She decided it was time to go home. Her phone was almost dead so she couldn't use her apps. She had a friend order her a rideshare, and she went outside to attempt to find it," said Abbott.

There was a line of cars waiting curbside, and she went up to several windows asking if they were her ride.

"Finally, one of the guys said yes, I am, go ahead and get in," Abbott explained.

Instead of taking the woman home, detectives said the man took her to the 11400 block of 5th Avenue South in White Center.

"He raped her in the car. After that he was actually able to get her address and he drove her home," said Abbott.

In the video, the man is seen holding the woman's keys. He unlocked the door and handed over her cell phone.

This happened on December 16, 2018 around 12:15 a.m.

Detectives believe this man lied about being the driver.

"They have been working on multiple search warrants to try to determine if this guy actually worked for a rideshare program, and so far we determined he did not," Abbott said.

Uber suggests that before you start a trip, check to see if it's the right driver and correct car. You need to be sure the make, model and license plate match the information in the Uber app.

The driver should know your name as well.

In the King County case, the man detectives want to talk with was driving a black vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger. Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff's office at 206-296-3311.