Crime

Explosive device left at Marysville gas station defused by bomb squad

The device was determined to be a 'legitimate threat,' according to police.
Credit: Marysville police
An improvised explosive device was left at a gas station in Marysville on Jan. 9, 2022.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — An improvised explosive device was defused by a Washington State Patrol bomb squad Sunday afternoon at a gas station in Marysville.

The person who left it attempted to light it but was unsuccessful, according to Marysville police.

Officers were called to Jackson's Shell Gas Station around 1:30 p.m. after someone reported the device at the northwest corner of the property. 

The device "resembled a firework-type mortar with a large fuse coming out of it," the caller said.

The gas station and surrounding buildings and home were evacuated while police investigated. 

An investigation is underway.

