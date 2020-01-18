EVERETT, Wash. — Do you recognize the person in these photos?

Everett police are searching for a person they say set fire to the entrance of a local business on January 12.

It happened just before midnight at Mike's Performance Automotive at 2925 Rucker Ave., police said.

The suspect was seen on camera carrying what appeared to be a large gas can and dumping its contents at the front of the building. The suspect then allegedly started a fire before taking off, police said.

The damage was estimated to cost nearly $100,000, according to police.

The suspect's face was covered, but they appear to be wearing a distinctive hoodie that may have had the "Carhartt" logo on it.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call Everett police at 425-257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

