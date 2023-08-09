Everett teen shot at bus stop in apparent drive-by shooting

Everett police found a teen shot multiple times Friday morning at a bus stop that serves city and school routes.

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are investigating after a teen was shot while at a bus stop in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday morning.

Everett police said officers responded to the 7700 block of Hardeson Road at around 6:40 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, arriving officers found a teen shot multiple times. Police said the teen was shot at a bus stop that serves city transit and schools.

The vehicle involved in the shooting was described as a black sedan with silver/gray wheels, according to police.

The teen was transported to the hospital. The teen's condition is unknown at this time.

The Everett Police Department's major crimes detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.