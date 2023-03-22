1 person killed in Everett police shooting

A large police presence has gathered at a Fred Meyer in Everett.

EVERETT, Wash — An early Wednesday morning police shooting in Everett is under investigation.

An Everett police officer was shot and transported to the hospital, and a suspect was found deceased on the scene.

There are multiple scenes where police are investigating, and an Everett PIO said one scene was where the officer was shot, and another was where the suspect was shot.

It was not confirmed whether the suspect who was shot was the same person who injured the Everett officer.

The officer was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center, but no further information on their condition was available.

A heavy police presence was gathered at the Fred Meyer gas station off Evergreen Way, and that roadway is closed between East Casino Road and Holly Drive as of 5:45 a.m. due to the police activity.

KING 5 was told the Independent Force Investigations team is responding to the scene, which is standard practice for any shooting involving a law enforcement officer.

A blown-out window of an Everett police car could be seen at the scene, but no more immediate information was available on what led up to that.