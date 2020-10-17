Everett man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run crash

Prosecutors say Thomas Michael Rock was driving a Dodge Caravan in Everett on Sept. 8, 2018, when he swerved around another car and hit a woman crossing the street.

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett man who tried to hide that he killed a woman in a hit and run was sentenced to three years and five months in prison.

Thomas Michael Rock pleaded guilty earlier in October in Snohomish County Superior Court.

Prosecutors say Rock was driving a Dodge Caravan in Everett on Sept. 8, 2018, when he swerved around another car and hit a woman crossing the street.

Tracy Gjernes of Everett was propelled about 100 feet on the pavement and likely died instantly, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was 59.