A family in Everett is asking for someone to come forward with answers after a loved one was killed in a hit-and-run. Hal Fisher was walking to a nearby store last week but never made it home.

“It's just such an awful thing. I can't imagine hitting someone and not stopping,” said Maya Martin, Fisher’s sister.

Police said Fisher was walking across Evergreen Way and Airport Road around 9:20 p.m. on March 11 when he was struck in the crosswalk. Witnesses described the vehicle as a tan, early 2000's SUV, similar to a Chevy Tahoe or Suburban.

The SUV hit Fisher, backed up, then drove around him and fled north on Evergreen Way. He was found unconscious in the street and transported to the hospital.

Martin doesn’t understand how somebody could hit another person at a busy intersection and just leave them in the street.

“It enraged me. I can't believe somebody hit him, backed up, went around him, and left,” she said.

Fisher’s family didn’t know he was fighting for his life at the hospital until the next day because he was found without any identification. The family believes Fisher’s license, bus pass, and bank card were stolen while he was unconscious.

“I just held his hand and told him I was there, and everything was going to be OK,” Martin said.

Fisher died at the hospital a few days after he was struck.

Martin is heartbroken says he deserved so much better.

“He was a vibrant, wonderful person. Always helping others,” Martin said.

Fisher was the caretaker for his elderly mother, who is now struggling to come up with funeral expenses. His family is trying to picture their future without someone they loved so much.

They are praying someone comes forward so they can stop feeling haunted by what happened and focus on the loving person they dearly miss.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.