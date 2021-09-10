Suspect arrested in Everett cold case 17 years after stabbing

Detectives are unable to locate the victim's family to notify them of the arrest. Anyone who knew Hoang V. Nguyen or his family is asked to contact Everett police.

EVERETT, Wash. — A suspect was arrested in the 2004 stabbing death of an Everett man, according to the Everett Police Department.

A 48-year-old Seattle man was arrested by the Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force Thursday afternoon in connection to the homicide. The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on probable cause for murder.

The victim, 31-year-old Hoang V. Nguyen, was found with a stab wound to the chest at a home on the 7700 block of Hardeson Road in the early morning hours of October 23, 2004. Nguyen was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, according to Everett police.

During the investigation, officers were told a group of friends went to the residence to help the homeowner with a project. The group had dinner and became intoxicated as the night wore on, according to police.

The suspect and the victim began arguing in the homeowner's kitchen around 1 a.m., and the homeowner asked them to leave. The victim and the suspect allegedly got into an altercation outside, and the victim collapsed after they were separated, according to police. The suspect denied stabbing Nguyen.

While reviewing cold cases, a major crimes detective reached out to the homeowner and discovered new information which led to the arrest of the suspect.