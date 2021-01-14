Suspect in custody after man shot at Everett bus stop

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting another man at a bus stop on Airport Road in Everett early Thursday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Everett police received reports of an assault with a weapon and that a man shot another man at a bus stop on the 11000 block of Airport Road near Evergreen Way. When officers arrived at the bus stop, they found a man who had been shot.

Officers were able to track the suspect with a K9 and were able to take him into custody without incident, Everett police said.

The victim was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.