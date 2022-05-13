Escaped 'violent' offender with ties to Snohomish county arrested in Nevada

Andrew Cain Kristovich escaped from a federal prison camp in Oregon. He was arrested in Carson City, Nev., on May 13.

CARSON CITY, Nev. — An escaped inmate with ties to Snohomish County was arrested in Carson City, Nev., on Friday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS).

Andrew Cain Kristovich, 38, of Edmonds escaped from the FCI Sheridan Satellite Prison Camp in Oregon in late April. Kristovich was able to hide in bushes and crawl through a prison fence where he was picked up by his ex-girlfriend, according to USMS.

Shortly after he escaped, Kristovich assaulted his ex-girlfriend and fled in her vehicle. The Clark County Sheriff's Office established probable cause to arrest Kristovich for second-degree rape, assault in the second-degree- domestic violence strangulation, robbery in the second-degree, unlawful imprisonment and auto theft.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force for the District of Oregon and Western Washington started a fugitive investigation into Kristovich's whereabouts. Kristovich was believed to be heading toward family in the Snohomish County area after his escape, according to USMS. A car linked to Kristovich was found by Edmonds police two days later in a Burlington Coat Factory parking lot.

Investigators discovered Kristovich fled to Carson City and reached out to the USMS District of Nevada, Reno office for assistance. The Northern Nevada Fugitive Task Force discovered a possible address Kristovich could be staying at and surveilled the location for the next two days to confirm that he was there.