Escaped inmate still at large, police searching in southwest Washington and Skagit County

LITTLEROCK, Wash — Police are expanding their search for an inmate who escaped from the Cedar Creek Corrections Center in southwest Washington over the weekend.

Garrett Stephen Young, 32, escaped from the corrections center by digging under a fence. Corrections center staff discovered he was missing during a routine check around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

An inmate recovery team continues to search the area surrounding the facility. Investigators are also searching Skagit County, where they believe he may have fled to.

The Skagit County and Thurston County sheriff's offices are assisting in the search.

Young was convicted of Theft 1, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Burglary and Attempting to Elude in Skagit County, and his release date was set for Feb. 2, 2024, DOC officials said.