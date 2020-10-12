Enumclaw School District psychologist resigns amid child porn allegations

Aaron Myers, 46, was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for charges of allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, officials say.

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A former psychologist of the Enumclaw School District has resigned following allegations of having and distributing child pornography, according to law enforcement officials.

Aaron Myers, 46, was arrested last week and booked into the Pierce County Jail for charges of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to officials with Washington State Patrol and the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

Myers was placed on administrative leave when the district learned about the charges and later resigned from his position, a district spokesperson confirmed to KING 5 on Wednesday.

The district did not specify what Myers was booked into jail for, but released the following statement:

Enumclaw School District continues to remain first and foremost focused on providing its students with a safe learning environment where they may experience the greatest degree of success. The District is cooperating with law enforcement at this time.