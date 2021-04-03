Tacoma man arrested for animal cruelty, animal fighting

Elmer Givens Jr. was booked into the Pierce County jail as part of an animal cruelty investigation. Givens is expected to appear in Pierce County court Thursday.

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma man was arrested after authorities seized more than 20 more dogs from his property.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Elmer Givens Jr. was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on Wednesday evening.

The 41-year-old faces charges for first-degree animal fighting animal cruelty and second-degree animal cruelty. It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Givens is expected to appear in Pierce County court Thursday.

Deputies found 23 dogs on Wednesday. One of the dogs is receiving emergency medical treatment.

Authorities removed 84 dogs from Givens’ property in previous animal cruelty cases, bringing the total to 107 dogs.