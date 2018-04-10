Tips from the public helped detectives locate and arrest a 50-year-old sex offender Wednesday.

The Issaquah man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on one count of Child Molestation in the 1st degree.

Police released video and photos of the suspect back in September after the assault of a young girl at Ranch 99 Market in Edmonds.

At that time, police said they were also investigating a second incident that took place at H-Mart in Lynnwood.

Officers said encourage anyone with information about the suspect to contact police.

