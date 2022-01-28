3 teens who escaped detention facility accused of kidnapping, robbery

Three teens were already found and arrested, and first appearances in their cases were held Friday.

SEATTLE — The King County Sheriff's Office said Friday it has received some promising leads on the potential whereabouts of two still-outstanding teens accused of escaping from the Echo Glen Children's Center near Snoqualmie, but they are still not in custody.

Also on Friday, first appearances were held for three teens accused of attacking staff and stealing a car in order to escape the Echo Glen Children's Center earlier this week. One of the teens physically appeared, while two others waived their right to do so.

KING 5 is not naming the teens because they are not currently an active danger to the public or facing charges as adults.

In court, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office asked the judge to find probable cause for all three teens for offenses including escape in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment, robbery in the first degree and theft of a motor vehicle. For one of them, it asked to find cause for assault in the second degree. The judge agreed based upon information presented in court.

The appearances come after the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said five teens escaped from the Echo Glen Children's Center Wednesday. KCSO said one of the teens was taken into custody in Kent early Thursday morning; two more were arrested in Kent and Kirkland Thursday afternoon.

An attorney for one of the teens noted that the state still has to prove charges beyond a reasonable doubt, and said there is still information to be presented about who, specifically, was involved in which parts of the allegations.

"We obviously understand the seriousness of the allegations," defense attorney James M. Womack said. "I'm concerned about his emotional condition. He has a supportive family. I was happy to have them here indicating they will remain in his corner and we are going to proceed forward."

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's office said it anticipates getting the documents required by law for additional charges from the sheriff's office by Feb. 1 and will then decide whether new charges may be filed.