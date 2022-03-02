Echo Glen Children's Center tightens security measures after escape of 5 teens

Tightened security measures include mandatory uniforms for maximum security youth and replacing vehicles on campus with electric carts, among other changes.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — After five teens escaped from Echo Glen Children's Center, the facility is tightening security measures after a review of what led to the incident.

Five teens between 14 and 17 years old escaped Echo Glen Children's Center's medium/maximum security unit on Jan. 26 around 7:30 a.m.

The teens allegedly assaulted employees and acquired the keys to the state-owned Ford Fusion. Four of the teens have been arrested while one remains at large.

Following the escape, The Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), which oversees the facility, dispatched a Critical Incident Response Team to review the incident. The team comprised of people outside of facility management aimed to address risks and determine root causes.

Investigators are still determining the root cause of the escape, but the facility has already made several changes in response to the review, including:

replacing vehicles on campus with electric carts

increasing security rounds

requiring uniforms for maximum security youth

replacing the facility's video surveillance system

establishing a single point of entry

DCYF also said a number of security changes have been in process at the facility "for some time," including:

upgrading training protocol for new employees with the addition of a five-week training academy

replacing the gate with a key-card-controlled video-activated one which is scheduled to be installed on Feb. 8

modernizing physical intervention and de-escalation protocols

a "deep-dive security audit" which has been in the works for several months and will start sometime in February