East Wenatchee pharmacist fired over fraudulent vaccination cards

The Walgreens pharmacist allegedly emptied vaccine doses in the trash before signing the cards.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An East Wenatchee Walgreens pharmacist has been fired after issuing fraudulent vaccination cards.

At least two first responders went to the pharmacist to obtain vaccine cards without recieving a shot. The pharmacist allegedly emptied doses of the vaccine in the trash before signing the cards.

Walgreens issued this statement after KREM 2 reached out for comment:

After being notified by the Chelan Douglas Health District of actions by this individual on behalf of two local first responders, Walgreens cooperated with state authorities and conducted our own internal investigation resulting in termination of employment.